CARMERIA :: Neue Single der düsteren Australier

Die Australier CARMERIA kombinieren dunklen Symphonic Metal mit Gothic Rock und haben nun die zweite Single, „Immortal“, aus ihrem zweiten Album „Tragédie D’amour“ veröffentlicht. Diese energiegeladene Gothic-Rock-Nummer befasst sich mit dem Thema der ewigen Liebe und zeigt, dass die Band keine Angst hat, ihre Grenzen zu überschreiten, um die positiveren Elemente der menschlichen Erfahrung zu erforschen. Das Album erscheint am 23. August. www.carmeria.com / https://carmeria.bandcamp.com/

Singer/songwriter Jordan von Grae shares: ”Immortal was a delight to work on. Mishka (Keys) and I have long talked about introducing a song like this to the band’s repertoire, and paying homage to our shared influence of HIM. This track is unlike anything we’ve done before in CARMERIA, and we are incredibly excited to hear what our audience has to say about it.“