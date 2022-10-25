BRYMIR :: Melodic Death Metaller mit neuem Lyric-Video

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres vierten Studioalbums “Voices In The Sky” haben die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller BRYMIR ein brandneues Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song “Forged in War” veröffentlicht.
Mit Finntroll und SKALMÖLD starten BRYMIR am 3. November in Stockholm ihre Europatournee.
BRYMIR vocalist Viktor Gullichsen adds:
“Ever since forming the band in 2006, we’ve endlessly talked and dreamed about getting a chance to tour Europe. Also, we’ve been big fans of Finntroll since forever and you can just imagine the excitement and gratitude we feel for this opportunity to join them and SKALMÖLD on this wild crusade across the European continent. We could not have hoped for a better tour at a better time to promote our new album Voices In The Sky and finally show what we’ve got to both old fans and completely new audiences. We hope many of you will come to witness the fitness of our melodic death metal heaviness – as it is live that we thrive! See you all soon.”
Experience BRYMIR Live 2022
w/ FINNTROLL & SKALMÖLD
u.a.
07.11.22 DE – Hamburg / Gruenspan
08.11.22 DE – Bochum / Matrix
09.11.22 DE – Hanover / Musikzentrum
10.11.22 DE – Leipzig / Täubchenthal
11.11.22 DE – Lindau / Club Vaudeville
12.11.22 CH – Orbe / Le Puisoir
13.11.22 AT – Wörgl / KOMMA
14.11.22 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
16.11.22 DE – Berlin / Hole44
19.11.22 AT – Graz / Explosiv
21.11.22 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle
22.11.22 AT – Vienna / Szene
05.12.22 DE – Frankfurt Am Main / Batschkapp
06.12.22 DE – Cologne / Essigfabrik