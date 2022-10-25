BRYMIR :: Melodic Death Metaller mit neuem Lyric-Video

Nach der Veröffentlichung ihres vierten Studioalbums “Voices In The Sky” haben die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller BRYMIR ein brandneues Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song “Forged in War” veröffentlicht.

Mit Finntroll und SKALMÖLD starten BRYMIR am 3. November in Stockholm ihre Europatournee.

BRYMIR vocalist Viktor Gullichsen adds:

“Ever since forming the band in 2006, we’ve endlessly talked and dreamed about getting a chance to tour Europe. Also, we’ve been big fans of Finntroll since forever and you can just imagine the excitement and gratitude we feel for this opportunity to join them and SKALMÖLD on this wild crusade across the European continent. We could not have hoped for a better tour at a better time to promote our new album Voices In The Sky and finally show what we’ve got to both old fans and completely new audiences. We hope many of you will come to witness the fitness of our melodic death metal heaviness – as it is live that we thrive! See you all soon.”

Experience BRYMIR Live 2022

w/ FINNTROLL & SKALMÖLD

u.a.

07.11.22 DE – Hamburg / Gruenspan

08.11.22 DE – Bochum / Matrix

09.11.22 DE – Hanover / Musikzentrum

10.11.22 DE – Leipzig / Täubchenthal

11.11.22 DE – Lindau / Club Vaudeville

12.11.22 CH – Orbe / Le Puisoir

13.11.22 AT – Wörgl / KOMMA

14.11.22 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann

16.11.22 DE – Berlin / Hole44

19.11.22 AT – Graz / Explosiv

21.11.22 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle

22.11.22 AT – Vienna / Szene

05.12.22 DE – Frankfurt Am Main / Batschkapp

06.12.22 DE – Cologne / Essigfabrik