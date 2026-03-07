BESEECH :: Neue Single „Boundless Space“ der Gothic Metal Pioniere

Die schwedischen Pioniere des Gothic Metal, BESEECH, sind zurück und präsentieren ihre neue Single „Boundless Space“ aus ihrem kommenden Album, das später in diesem Jahr via Despotz Records erscheinen wird.

https://beseech.bandcamp.com/music

About their new single the band had this to say:

„‚Boundless Space‘ marks a very special moment for us – it’s the return of the vocal duo Erik and Lotta after more than a decade apart. When we started writing again, it felt natural to reconnect with the dark, atmospheric foundation that defines our sound, but we also wanted to bring a renewed energy into it. The song combines heavy, driving guitars with an almost uplifting momentum, while still carrying that melancholic and shadowed core that has always been part of who we are.“