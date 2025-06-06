AMORPHIS :: Lyric Video zur neuen Single „Light And Shadow“

Mit der Ankündigung ihres 15. Studioalbums „Borderland“ veröffentlichen die finnischen Metal-Ikonen AMORPHIS heute die erste Single aus ihrem kommenden Werk: „Light And Shadow“. Das neue Album der Band, das am 26. September 2025 über Reigning Phoenix Music erscheint, kann in einer Vielzahl von Formaten vorbestellt werden: https://amorphis.rpm.link/borderland

Stream ‚Light And Shadow‘: https://amorphis.rpm.link/lightandshadow

Santeri Kallio, who wrote the music, adds: „I threw my brain into the closet and went with the flow – without stressing about opinions. I didn’t want to repeat the old nor copy what we’ve already done before. When I heard Tomi’s final vocal parts, I realised that ‚Light And Shadow‘ would be the perfect introduction to our new album!“