WITCHER :: Neuer Song vom kommenden Album „Örökség“

Die ungarische Atmospheric/Melancholic Black Metal Band WITCHER hat einen neuen Track „Szélhozó“ veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt aus dem kommenden Album „Örökség“, das am 4. November 2025 bei Filosofem Records (CD/Kassette/Digital) und Beverina Productions (LP) erscheinen wird. Ein Video wurde bei Black Metal Promotion auf YouTube online gestellt.

Pre-order CD, LP, MC, Merch & Digital Album:

https://witcherband.bandcamp.com/album/r-kl-t

https://beverina.bandcamp.com

„The second video is closely connected to the first in terms of storytelling: it continues the mystical world opened by ‚Örökség,‘ expanding its narrative. The song evokes the legend of the wind-bringing witches, who commanded the elements as spiritual bearers of change and catharsis. As the story unfolds, the listener experiences not only the dark atmosphere and monumental power of black metal, but also the witches‘ mystical journey, dancing on the edge of eternity and shaping the world around them.“ – WitcheR comments.