SHORES OF NULL :: Neues Video zum Albumtiteltrack „Homesick“

Die italienischen Melodic Death/Doom Musiker SHORES OF NULL haben „Homesick“ veröffentlicht, die neueste Single und den Titelsong ihres kommenden Albums, das am 16. Oktober 2026 über Dusktone erscheinen soll. Nach den zuvor veröffentlichten Singles „Two Mountains“, „Son of the Tide“ und „Bleed to Life“ bietet der neue Track einen der intimsten und emotional stärksten Momente des Albums und offenbart gleichzeitig das thematische Herzstück der Platte.

Preorder: https://www.dusktone.org

„Homesick was the very first song written for the album, and in many ways it set the emotional direction for everything that followed. I still remember Raffaele coming up with the opening riff while we were on tour with Swallow The Sun back in 2023 and playing it during soundchecks almost every day. From that moment on, it felt like the seed from which the entire record would grow. Because of that, it couldn’t be anything other than the title track,“ says vocalist Davide Straccione (vocals).