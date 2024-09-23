SHADE OF SORROW :: Neues Video „Gravedigger“

Fast drei Monate ist es her, dass die Finnen SHADE OF SORROW Ende Juni ihr Debütalbum „Upon the Fields of Sorrow“ veröffentlicht haben. Zu dem Song „Gravedigger“ wurde nun ein Video veröffentlicht.

“’Gravedigger’ is definitely one of the top tracks on this album,” confirms leader, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mika Kankainen. “It’s a very versatile song, with crushing heaviness and catchy melodies along with a very cool chorus that will bring eargasm for the listener. The lyric video is designed to follow the mood and atmosphere of the song delivering eerie and dark feelings that this track has to offer.”

You can listen to “Gravedigger” as part of the whole ‘Upon the Fields of Grief’ album, now available on all streaming/download digital platforms or better as part of the physical CD or limited (300) colored vinyl version found in stores or order online: https://lnk.to/shadeofsorrow