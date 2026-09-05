SCHEITAN :: Neue Single „Queen of The Lions“

Die schwedische Gothic-Rock-Band SCHEITAN hat eine brandneue Single mit dem Titel „Queen of The Lions“ veröffentlicht, die aus ihrem neuen, noch unbetitelten Album stammt, das derzeit in Arbeit ist und voraussichtlich 2027 via The Circle Music erscheinen soll.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/27pumfcMxQX5qxsQ0j2fsd?si=VDjfV6TaRGyNF9NxZMqCvw

Bandcamp: https://scheitan.bandcamp.com/track/queen-of-the-lions-gothic-rock

Pierre Törnkvist of Scheitan commented on the song: „I really have to praise Daniel’s work on this song. He is always delivering, but this time it was special; I prefer to see this one as a co-written song (except for the lyrics) rather than something I did all by myself.“