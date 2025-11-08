NOVEMBRE :: Neues Video zum Album VÖ-Termin

Zeitgleich mit dem 35.Jahrestag der Gründung von NOVEMBRE unter dem Namen CATACOMB kehren die neu belebten italienischen Pioniere des atmosphärischen Doom/Death Metal am 7.11. mit ihrem neuen Werk zurück – „Wordsof Indigo“, das bei Peaceville erschienen ist. Pünktlich zum Album VÖ-Termin bringen NOVEMBRE zudem ein cineastisches Video zu „Neptunian Hearts“ heraus.

Speaking about the new video, songwriter and lead vocalist Carmelo Orlando shared : „This is a very diverse track that blends many of our influences from early ’90s avant-garde death metal. There’s a use of left and right harmonies very typical of what was played around ’94-’95. The layered fast-picked riffs are also strongly anchored in the European scene of that period. It’s a song that breathes and has moments of melodic openness, with a very catchy chorus. I believe mixing it wasn’t an easy task for Dan Swanö, but as usual, he managed to make it clear and defined in every part. Its lyrics speak of the innocence and solitude of electric-blue souls – figuratively, like the planet Neptune. Little flames that know no malice and live in a stray way, in packs, for companionship, out of fear of the dark hours.For this video, we completely relied on the experience of Greta and her Kinorama Studio’s team. It was a fun yet highly professional journey. We truly appreciated how they managed to blend old analog techniques with modern digital artistry. The outdoor scenes are pure cinematic art – the best Italian landscapes and the outstanding performances of these young, talented actors turned this video into a real little treasure.“