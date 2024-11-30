MORTEMIA :: Neuer Track ist ein The Doors Cover

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat den elften Mortemia-Song aus den ‚The Covid Aftermath Sessions‘ veröffentlicht. Der Song ist eine Coverversion von ‚Riders on the Storm‘, ursprünglich aufgenommen von The Doors, mit Emma Zoldan von Sirenia als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich. https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandsirenia/riders-on-the-storm-feat-emma-zoldan

Quote – Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome my dear friend and collaborator through 20 years, my Sirenia colleague Emma Zoldan as my special guest for ‚The Covid Aftermath Sessions‘. The song that we have done together is a cover version of The Doors‘ classic song ‚Riders on the Storm‘. I am thrilled with how the song turned out, I feel that me and Emma were able to make a very cool take on this awesome song who I have been a huge fan of for as long as I can remember. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Emma back on board this project, as she already was part of the choir on Mortemia’s debut album back in 2010. We are really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 29th of November 2024“.