HINAYANA :: Neue Single mit Video vom kommenden Album

Die in Austin, Texas, beheimatete Melodic Death Metal Band HINAYANA hat kürzlich die Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums „Shatter And Fall“ angekündigt, das am 10. November 2023 über Napalm Records erscheinen wird. Nach dem Debüt der ersten Single „Reverse The Code“ veröffentlichen HINAYANA nun die düstere zweite Single „Triptych Visions“. D

Pre-Order: https://lnk.to/HINAYANA-ShatterAndFall

Frontman Casey Hurd says about „Triptych Visions“:

“Be it addiction or simply yearning for another life, we can often get lost in our mind’s eye. ‚Triptych Visions’ is about one’s own inability to break loose from such a vicious cycle of self-destruction and escapism, regardless of the pain it always ends in. The track showcases an intense and emotional facet of HINAYANA’s new sonic direction.”