GRIMA :: 1. Single vom neuen Album

Die sibirische Atmospheric Black Metal Band GRIMA wird am 28. Februar 2025 ihr sechstes Album und Napalm Records Debüt „Nightside“ veröffentlichen. Zusammen mit der Albumankündigung präsentieren GRIMA ihren ersten Output und enthüllen die neue Single „Skull Gatherers“.

Order: https://lnk.to/GRIMA-Nightside

GRIMA on „Skull Gatherers“:

„‚Skull Gatherers‘ tells the story of the Skull Gatherers, particularly devoted servants of GRIMA, who are dedicated to harvesting trophies from the bodies of the deceased and weaving them into an endless collection. Each lyric and chord resonate with the somber silence and chill of the earth, the final resting place for those who have found peace in the Taiga. The song transcends listeners into a realm of nocturnal shadows, rugged nature, and mysticism – the perfect soundtrack for those prepared to confront what lies beyond the boundary between life and death.“