FALLING LEAVES :: 1. Single vom lang erwarteten 2. Album

Nach der kürzlichen Ankündigung ihres zweiten Albums „The Silence That Binds Us“ (erscheint am 5. September 2025) hat die Melodic Doom/Death Metal Band FALLING LEAVES mit „We Are Alone“ die erste Singleauskopplung des Albums veröffentlicht, begleitet von einem Lyric-Video.

„We are born alone, wander through our own minds alone, and leave this vast, indifferent universe the same way. Our pain fades into nothing more than a faint memory, lost souls drifting. We are alone, in the vast unknown. Perhaps our own stories and struggles are the only meaning we ever truly find. We Are Alone, from our new album The Silence That Binds Us, will stay with you long after the first listen, doomy, melodic, and hauntingly inspiring.“ – says Bashar Haroun (Vocals).