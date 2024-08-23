ENDLESS CHAIN :: Neues Video am Album-Release-Day

Heute haben die finnischen Melancholiker ENDLESS CHAIN ihr zweiten Studioalbum mit dem Titel „Agony“ veröffentlicht. Zur Unterstützung hat die Band ein Musikvideo zu ihrer aktuellen Single „We Are All Vulnerable“ online gestellt, in dem Sami Yli-Sirniö von Kreator und Samuli Mikkonen von Korpiklaani zu Gast sind. Das Video wurde von Winter Notes Production produziert (bekannt für ihre Arbeit mit Bands wie Wolfheart, Before The Dawn, Ensiferum und anderen).

Order: https://www.recordshopx.com/artist/endless_chain/agony/

ENDLESS CHAIN about the track: „The last song of the album, which is also stylistically the future of Endless Chain. The lyrics directly express feelings about the harsh world, each of us is sometimes vulnerable“