VREID :: “Chapter I” vom neuen Album online

Die norwegische Black’n’Roll Band VREID hat die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums “Wild North West” angekündigt, das am 30. April über Season of Mist erscheinen wird. Ein erstes Kapitel ist nun online gegangen. vreid.no / facebook.com/vreidofficial

Das neunte Album der Band ist nicht nur eine Sammlung von Songs, sondern ein Konzeptalbum, das parallel zu einem ganzen Film entstanden ist. In acht Kapiteln wird der Hörer mitgenommen auf eine Reise tief in die Berge, an einen dunklen Ort, an dem die Grenzen zwischen Realität und Fantasie verschwimmen und der Tod nur einen Schritt hinter einem liegt: Der wilde Nordwesten.

VREID songwriter and bass player Jarle Hváll Kvåle comments: “After being locked up in our own twisted little world for a long time, I am over the moon to finally be able to share the first chapter from our new album/movie with you all. This is the start of a journey that I don’t know where will lead us, but hey, isn’t that the point? Life is an everlasting march forward, so let’s see where it takes us. We kick it all off with the title track, a heavy and bombastic track that we can’t wait to unleash when we return to the stages worldwide. For now, enjoy the song, the movie and join us into the Wild North West”.