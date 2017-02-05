MARIANAS REST :: “Dark, cold and heavy, that is what this band is about”



(English version below / Pics by Marianas Rest)

Nachfolgend möchte ich euch mit einer neuen finnischen Band bekannt machen, die mich mit ihrem Album Ende 2016 begeistert haben, und das auch immer noch schaffen mit den Songs aus ihrem Debüt-Album “Horror Vacui”. Sie mischen Einflüsse aus Melodic Death, Dark, Doom und Gothic Metal zu einem melancholischen, typisch finnischen Metal-Album wie ich finde. Passend beschreibt es auch ihr Promoinfo: “Finnish coastal town of Kotka is the birth place of Marianas Rest, a band whose metal is forged in crushing pressure of the deep. Formed in 2013, the band dredges bottom mud and feeds on Scandinavian distress.” (eller)

Marianas Rest:

Jaakko Mäntymaa, Harri Sunila, Nico Mänttäri, Harri Vainio, Nico Heininen, Aapo Koivisto

Homepage / Facebook / Bandcamp

Euer Album hat mich stark beeindruckt und es rotiert immer wieder in meinem Player. Ich konnte anfangs gar nicht glauben, dass es sich um ein Debüt handelt. Wie kam es zu der Gründung der Band und ward ihr vorher bereits in anderen Bands aktiv? Und welche Bands waren das?

Danke für das Kompliment! Jeder von uns hat frühere Banderfahrungen, einige von uns viele und einige von uns nicht so viele. Aapo spielt bei Omnium Gatherum, Nico M. spielt in Alcantaria, Harri S. spielte in Superdeathflame und ich singe bei ID: Exorcist. Nico H. spielte ebenfalls in vielen verschiedenen Bands.

Wie nehmt ihr die finnische Metalszene wahr?

Nun, es gibt viele verschiedene Arten von Sub-Szenen in Finnland. Es unterscheidet sich sehr. Alle größeren Städte haben ihre eigenen kleinen Szenen und ja, die Leute sind ziemlich familiär miteinander. Es ist kein großes Land. Kotka, wo wir herkommen, ist keine große Stadt, aber die Metalszene ist sehr lebendig.

Wie kam es zu dem Bandnamen und was bedeutet er?

Es kommt vom Mariannengraben (engl: Marianas Trench), dem tiefsten Punkt der Welt. Dunkel, kalt und schwer, darum geht es in dieser Band. Schade, dass der englische Name schon vergeben war, aber ich denke, unsere Version ist in Ordnung.

Wer ist verantwortlich für das Schreiben der Songs oder macht Ihr dieses gemeinsam?

Nico M. und Harri S. komponieren das Fundament für die Lieder. Dann nehmen wir es und beginnen die Songs zusammen aufzubauen. Ich schreibe einige Texte und jeder bringt seinen eigenen Beitrag zu den Songs. Last but not least ist es unser Produzent Teemu Aalto, der ein großes Ohr für Details hat.

Welche Themen behandelt ihr in den Texten?

Vor allem handeln die Texte von Frustration, wie diese Welt arbeitet und wie die Menschheit ihre Fehler wiederholt – immer und immer wieder. Hauptsächlich sind die Texte nihilistisch und pessimistisch. Die Songs sind eine Möglichkeit zu kanalisieren und die Kontrolle über all die schlechten Dinge, die einem in den Kopf kriechen. Ein reinigendes Ritual.

In eurer Musik habe ich viele Bands aus Finnland wiedergehört, z.B. Entwine, Insomnium, Dark The Suns, Swallow The Sun oder auch Sentenced. Wo seht ihr eure Einflüsse?

Nun, ich denke, alle Jungs haben ihre eigenen Einflüsse. Wir hören eine Menge verschiedener Bands, und natürlich wollen wir unseren eigenen Sound aufbauen. Aber es gibt einige Bands, die definitiv einen riesigen Einfluss haben. Sentenced ist eine von ihnen. Ein paar Brit Bands aber auch: Paradise Lost und vielleicht sogar My Dying Bride.

Ihr ward gerade Vorband für Dark Tranquillity in Moskau und St. Petersburg. Wie hat es euch gefallen und wie kam es überhaupt dazu?

Wir haben diese Gelegenheit über unsere Plattenfirma bekommen, gesegnet seien sie dafür. Die Reise war ein Wahnsinnsspaß! Volle Konzertsäle und großes Publikum. Jeder war so höflich und freundlich. Wir hätten nie gedacht, dass es so viele Leute geben würde, die der Vorband zuhören. In Finnland kommt das selten vor.

Und natürlich war es ein Privileg, mit Dark Tranquillity zu spielen, großartige Jungs und fantastische Musiker. Die Band ist für mich persönlich und die meisten von uns sehr wichtig. Unser Bassist Harri sah sie zum ersten Mal 1996 in Helsinki. Ein Traum wurde wahr.

Ich mag fast alle Songs auf eurem Album, nur mit “Hurts like hell” kann ich nicht viel anfangen. Dafür sind “Nadir” und “A lonely place to die” großartig. Und auch “Chokehold” ist absolut fesselnd. Ich entdecke selten Alben, die so viele Hits haben. Also Lob an euch für diese klasse Songs. Ich hätte als Verbesserung nur den Vorschlag, das Keyboard noch ein bisschen stärker in den Fokus zu bringen 🙂

Ich werde die Informationen an Aapo weitergeben. Ich hoffe, sein Kopf schwillt nicht zu sehr an 🙂

Was sind eure nächsten Pläne mit der Band?

Wir wollen Konzerte und Touren machen. Persönlich denke ich, es ist das beste Teil in all dies. Wir hoffen, auch in naher Zukunft wieder nach Russland zurückzukehren. Gleichzeitig haben die Jungs bereits begonnen, an neuem Material für unser zweites Album zu arbeiten. Heavy stuff kommt, das kann ich Dir versprechen!

Meanwhile, stay safe, have fun and listen to metal!

ENGLISH VERSION

Your album impressed me strongly and it rotates again and again in my player. At first I could not believe it was a debut. How did the band start and were the members already active in other bands? And what were those bands?

Thanks for the compliments! Each of us had former band experience, some of us lots and some of us not so much. Aapo plays in Omnium Gatherum, Nico M. plays in Alcantaria, Harri S. played in Superdeathflame and I scream and shout in ID: Exorcist. Nico H. has played in lots of different bands too.

From your point of view, how do you perceive the Finnish metalscene? Everyone knows everyone?

Well, there are lots of different kind of sub-scenes in Finland. It differs quite a lot. All the bigger cities have their own litlle quirks and yeah, people are pretty much familiar with each other. It’s not a big country. Kotka, where we come from, is not a big city, but the metal scene is very lively.

How did the band name come from and what does it mean?

It comes from Marianas Trench, the deepest spot in the whole world. Dark, cold and heavy, that is what this band is about. Too bad the name was already taken, but I think our version worked out all right.

Who is responsible for writing the songs or are you doing this together?

Nico M. and Harri S. compose the foundation for the songs. Then we take it and start building on it together. I write some lyrics and everyone brings their own contribution to the songs. Last but not least is our producer Teemu Aalto, who has a great ear for details.

What topics do you deal with in the texts?

Mainly the texts are about frustration of how this world works and how the mankind keeps repeating its mistakes over and over. Mainly the lyrics are nihilistic and pessimistic. The songs are a way to channel and take control of all the bad things that creep inside your head. A cleansing ritual.

Listening to your music I was remembered to many bands from Finland, for example Entwine, Insomnium, Dark The Suns, Swallow The Sun or Sentenced. Where do you see your influences?

Well, I think all the guys have their own influences. We listen to a lot of different kind of bands, and naturally we want to build our own sound. But there are few bands that definitely have made a huge impact. Sentenced is one of them. A few Brit bands too: Paradise Lost, maybe even My Dying Bride.

You have supported Dark Tranquility a few days ago in Moscow and St. Petersburg. How did you like it and how did it come about?

We got this opportunity via our record company, bless them for that. The trip was an absolute blast! Full concert halls and great audiences. Everyone was so polite and friendly. We would have never thought that there would be so many people listening to the opening act. In Finland it rarely happens.

And of course it was a privilege to play with Dark Tranquillity, great guys and awesome musicians. The band is personally important to me and to most of us. Our bassist Harri saw them for the first time 1996 in Helsinki. Kind of a dream come true.

I like almost all songs on your album, only with “Hurts like hell” I can not start much. For that, “Nadir” and “A lonely place to die” are great. And also “chokehold” is absolutely captivating. I rarely discover albums that have so many hits. So praise you for these great songs. I would have as an improvement only the suggestion, to bring the keyboard still a bit stronger in the focus 🙂

I will pass the information to Aapo. Hope his head doesn’t swell 🙂

What are your next plans with the band?

We want to do gigs and tour. Personally I think it’s the best part in all of this. We truly hope to return to Russia too in the near future. At the same time the boys have already started to work on new material for our second album. Heavy stuff coming, I can promise you that!

Meanwhile, stay safe, have fun and listen to metal!