WOLFHEART :: Neues Video zu “Knell”

Die Melodic Death Metaller WOLFHEART haben ein neues offizielles Video zum Song „Knell“ veröffentlicht, der aus ihrem kürzlich erschienenen Studioalbum „King of the North“ stammt, das über Napalm Records veröffentlicht wurde.

„Knell“, der dritte Song des Albums, setzt die elektrisierende Stimmung der vorherigen Songs fort und schafft dabei epische Klanglandschaften. Mit einer gekonnten Kombination aus kraftvollen Riffs, wuchtigen Instrumentals und erdigem Gesang zeigen WOLFHEART ihren unstillbaren Hunger nach der Kunst des melodischen Death Metal. Das neue Video passt perfekt zu dieser Stimmung und zieht den Zuschauer unerbittlich in die berauschende Welt von King of the North.

WOLFHEART’s guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen adds:

„After an agonizing three years of waiting to get back on the road, it was like an early Christmas, birthday and all the kinder eggs from Easter combined to share a tour with the magnificent ULTIMA RATIO package and get to play new songs to our fans across Europe. Having a video shot from the tour is the best way to remember the awesome crew we had, top notch venue staff and especially all those hands in the air, voices from the crowd and the connection between us and the audience interweaved by the music.“