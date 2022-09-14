WOLFHEART :: Neuer Track mit NILE’s Karl Sanders

Die Melodeather WOLFHEART veröffentlichen mit ihrer dritten Single “Cold Flame” einen weiteren Ausschnitt aus ihrem kommenden Album “King of the North”, das diesen Freitag, den 16. September 2022, über Napalm Records erscheint. Mit dabei ist kein Geringerer als die Ikone Karl Sanders von der legendären Extrem-Metal-Gruppe NILE. https://www.facebook.com/WolfheartRealm/

WOLFHEART’s Tuomas Saukkonen about “Cold Flame”:

“’Cold Flame’ is deep diving trip into the mythology behind the northern lights. The mystic phenomenon that has been enchanting people in the nordic realm for ages. Cold and grandiose are words to describe both the stories behind the lyrics and the music itself. Monstrous growls from Karl Sanders were a cherry on top of a cake to rise the song into a new level.”