VORNA :: Neue Single der Finnen kündigt Album an

Die finnischen Dark Metaller VORNA haben mit dem Track „Hiljaisuus ei kestä“ einen ersten Song aus ihrem kommenden Album „Aamunkoi“ vorgestellt. Das Album erscheint am 21.4. bei Lifeforce Records. https://orcd.co/vorna_hiljaisuus

VORNA about Hiljaisuus ei kestä:

„Hiljaisuus ei kestä (Silence Never Lasts) served as a vessel for the initial emotions awoken during the first week of Putin’s attack on Ukraine. Humankind never learns and there’s always someone who fills the void and shatters the peace we’d grown to take for granted.“