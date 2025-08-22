VINTERSORG :: Neue Single „Störtsjö“

Die Folk/Prog Metaller VINTERSORG stehen kurz vor der Veröffentlichung ihres elften Studioalbums „Vattenkrafternas Spel“, das am 26. September über Hammerheart Records erscheinen wird. Ihre neue Single mit dem Titel „Störtsjö“ ist jetzt über das Label im Streaming verfügbar.

Album Preorder: https://vintersorg.lnk.to/vattenkrafternasspel

Vintersorg comment: „‚Störtsjö‘ (rapid waves) is a song that contains the classic Vintersorg elements, still it has some new perspectives on how the elements are incorporated. This piece show a very strong connection with the water theme and merge the natural sound of ocean waves into the folk melodies that is the backbone of Vintersorg Universe.“