TRAIL OF TEARS :: 1. EP nach über einer Dekade veröffentlicht

Die norwegischen Gothic Metal Pioniere TRAIL OF TEARS haben heute ihre lang erwartete Comeback-EP veröffentlicht. „Winds of Disdain“ ist ab sofort über The Circle Music erhältlich. „Winds of Disdain“ ist die erste Veröffentlichung der Band seit über 10 Jahren und stellt ein neues Kapitel für TRAIL OF TEARS dar.

Order the CD and LP”: https://bit.ly/TrailofTearsWindsofDisdain

Stream the EP on digital platforms: https://thecirclemusic.lnk.to/WoD

“The time has finally come for all of you to hear what we have been working on!” says Ronny Thorsen, Trail of Tears founder and vocalist. “Hopefully, you will enjoy the end result as much as we enjoyed creating it. This is just the start of our return though, so expect more news from the Trail of Tears camp. In the meantime, keep spinning Winds of Disdain and tell your friends that we’re back!”