THERION :: Neues Album wird bei Napalm erscheinen

Die schwedischen Symphonic-Metal-Pioniere THERION stehen jetzt bei Napalm Records unter Vertrag. Nach der Veröffentlichung von limitierten Vinyl-Neuauflagen der von der Kritik gefeierten klassischen Alben „Secrets Of The Runes“, „Lemuria“, „Sirius B“ und „Gothic Kabbalah“ im Herbst 2022, schließen sich THERION nun mit Napalm Records zusammen, um noch in diesem Jahr ihr neues Album zu veröffentlichen. https://www.therion.se/

THERION states:

„After almost 30 years of being signed to Nuclear Blast Records, it felt like it was time to try something new when we were out of the contract. Napalm Records is one of the biggest and best metal labels around and they have shown interest in THERION for many years, so when the time came to look around for a new label, it felt natural to start negotiating with them. We came to terms and now we are thrilled to start working with them and have great confidence that they will do an amazing job with the coming final album in the Leviathan trilogy.“