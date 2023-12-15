THERION :: Neue Single zum Albumrelease

Das neueste Werk der schwedischen Symphonic Metaller THERION wurde heute über Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Mit „Leviathan III“ schließt Mastermind Christofer Johnsson die Leviathan-Trilogie ab und setzt die über 30-jährige Erfolgsserie der Band fort. Zusammen mit dem neuen Studioalbum liefern THERION eine weitere Single ab. „Nummo“ ist ein rasanter Track mit herrlich harten Gitarrenexplosionen und feinsten klassischen Vocals und Chören. Schaut euch den Track und das dazugehörige Lyric-Video unten an.

Christofer Johnsson on “Nummo”:

„’Nummo’ is a song about the amphibious fish-like entities in the Dogon religion. We already touched the Dogon religion with the Sirius B title track in 2004, but as it wasn’t much lyrics in that song, it felt the time was right for a revisist and a proper lyric.

In the video clip we try to give an introduction to Dogon ceremonies. We couldn’t afford to pay Nummo in person to appear in the video clip, so we had to make an animation for that.“