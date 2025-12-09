THERION :: Neue Live-Single „To Mega Therion“ + Video

Die Schweden THERION veröffentlichen ein neues Live-Video zu „To Mega Therion“ und geben damit einen zweiten Vorgeschmack auf ihr kommendes Live-Album „Con Orquesta“, das am 30. Januar 2026 über Napalm Records als physische Veröffentlichung erscheinen wird. Ursprünglich auf „Theli“ aus dem Jahr 1996 veröffentlicht, präsentiert diese neue Orchesterfassung von „To Mega Therion“ in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México den monumentalen Song in einem noch epischeren Licht als zuvor.

Preorder: http://lnk.to/TherionConOrquesta

THERION on „To Mega Therion“:

„‚To Mega Therion‘ is our trademark, the opening track and the most popular track on our breakthrough album Theli. This song will forever be the symbol of the band going from an underground band to become a band that at the time of the release was on everyone’s lips.“