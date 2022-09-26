THE SADE :: Neue Single der Gothic/Death Rock-Band

Die italienische Gothic/Death Rock-Band THE SADE bereitet sich auf die Veröffentlichung ihres brandneuen Albums “Nocturna” vor, das am 28. Oktober über Go Down Records erscheinen wird. Zur Unterstützung des kommenden Albums hat die Band den düsteren neuen Track “Sinner” veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/thesadeband/

The Sade comments:

“The opening track of Nocturna declares the urge to return to life and sin using a tight beat. The feminine vision, that wanders like a ghost, becomes a sacred portrayal of this plenitude”.