THE ABBEY :: 2. Single der doomigen Finnen vom kommenden Album

THE ABBEY, die finnische progressive Doom Metal Band ft. Natalie Koskinen (SHAPE OF DESPAIR), Jesse Heikkinen (HENGET, ITERUM NATA, etc), Vesa Ranta (SENTENCED, THE MAN-EATING TREE) und Janne Markus (THE MAN-EATING TREE), veröffentlichen jetzt ihre zweite neue Single „Widow’s Will“. Die neue Single stammt aus dem kommenden Album „Word of Sin“, das am 17. Februar (CD & Digital) und am 07. Juli (Vinyl) über Season of Mist erscheinen wird.
https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/the-abbey-word-of-sin

THE ABBEY comments on the track: „This is the first song that guitarist-vocalist Jesse Heikkinen wrote for The Abbey. ‚Widow’s Will‘ is maybe the most straightforward track of the album. It is a love song for Death, dedicated to our late loved ones.“

 