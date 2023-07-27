TAR POND :: Neue Videosingle „SLAVE“

TAR POND enthüllen Videoclip zu „SLAVE“als nächste Single aus dem kommenden neuen Album „PETROL“ der Schweizer Doom-Visionäre, das am 15. September 2023 via Prophecy Produtions erscheinen soll.

Eine weitere Neuigkeit ist, dass TAR POND ihr Debütalbum „Protocol of Constant Sadness“ parallel zu „PETROL“ am 15. September 2023 neu auflegen werden. Das Album wird als LP sowohl auf goldenem als auch auf schwarzem Standard-Vinyl und als CD im Digipak erhältlich sein.

TAR POND explain: „Although the video for ‚SLAVE‘ was produced simultaneously with the clip for ‚BLIND‘, we approached the visuals in a quite different way“, vocalist Thomas Ott elaborates. „This dark and heavy song rather evokes simple and slow images. I had some interesting shots of jellyfish floating in dark water. So we decided to shoot some additional material of the band performing in the rehearsal room, filled with a maximum of smoke. That quickly turned out to be a bad idea due to the fire alarms installed in the building. Well, with the kind help of some good old friends, Marky managed to procure a much better location in no time. Initially, the video for ‚SLAVE‘ was planned with more varied footage, but Fabrizio Merico’s sublime camera work, shot in only one night at the Zukunft Club in Zurich, and the absolute professional editing by Coroner’s Daniel Stoessel made us decide to just let it all go up in smoke! Sometimes less is more!“