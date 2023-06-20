TAR POND :: Debütsingle der Schweizer Dark Doomster

TAR POND enthüllen ihren Videoclip zu „BLIND“, welcher als erste Single aus dem kommenden neuen Album „PETROL“ der Schweizer Dark Doom-Visionäre stammt, das am 15. September 2023 via Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll. Das Album wird als LP sowohl auf goldenem als auch auf schwarzem Standard-Vinyl und als CD im Digipak erhältlich sein.

Preorder: http://lnk.spkr.media/tar-pond-petrol

TAR POND comment: „As an artist and part time filmmaker, I felt, once more, in the right place to take over the job of doing the video for ‚BLIND‘, which proved to be a wise decision“, vocalist Thomas Ott writes. „Especially as there was almost zero production budget and not much time left to put something together. The result is a vibrant collage of moving or pulsing pictures. It is shot through the eye of a half blind, crazy man, running through a world you may call ‚HELL‘ or simply ‚LIFE‘.“