SULDUSK :: Neue Single „Crystalline“

Am 1. März 2024 läutet das australische Dark-Folk/Blackgaze-Projekt SULDUSK das neue Jahr mit der Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Studioalbums „Anthesis“ über Napalm Records ein. Nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Single und des Titeltracks des Albums präsentieren SULDUSK aus Melbourne nun das Musikvideo zu ihrer neuen Single „Crystalline“.

Pre-Order: https://lnk.to/SULDUSK-Anthesis

Band mastermind Emily Highfield reveals:

„Crystalline is a sequel track to ‚Nazare‘, which is on Lunar Falls, the first SULDUSK album.

Nature – its beauty and brutality – is definitely a powerful muse for SULDUSK’s music, and both these tracks are an homage to the power and the solace of the Ocean. Coming from Australia, which is an isolated island, nature here is abundant and always a source of inspiration.“