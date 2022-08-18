STRIGOI :: Blackend Doomster mit neuer Single

Die Blackened Death Doom Band STRIGOI veröffentlicht ihre brandneue Single “King Of All Terror”, die aus dem kommenden Album “Viscera” stammt. Das Album wird weltweit am 30. September 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht und kann bereits hier vorbestellt werden: https://orcd.co/strigoiviscera

STRIGOI comment: “‘King Of All Terror’ highlights some of the more venomous urgency present on VISCERA. From all out blackened grind to sombre doom in less than 3 minutes. Lyrically it navigates old testament vitriol, and the inherent hypocrisy of celestial hierarchy…. the worst of the worst.”