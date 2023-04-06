SOMBERWIND :: Chilenische Goth Rocker mit neuem Song vom nächsten Album

Die chilenische Gothic Rock/Metal Band SOMBERWIND hat die erste Single „Grind to Dust“ aus ihrem zweiten Studioalbum veröffentlicht, welches Ende 2023 bei Sleaszy Rider Records veröffentlicht wird. https://www.facebook.com/Somberwind

Band comments :

“Grind to Dust “ is a dialogue between faith, sadness, loneliness and darkness… hidden under the rhythm of the song and the sweet, but poisonous melodies ,like many feelings and beliefs we must keep in secret… in our own lives.

Marco Cusato-Caterina Nix