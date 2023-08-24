SODOMISERY :: Titeltrack vom kommenden Album veröffentlicht

SODOMISERY veröffentlichen ein neues Lyric-Video zum Titeltrack „Mazzaroth“ des kommenden zweiten Albums „Mazzaroth“ der schwedischen Atmospheric Melodic Deather, das am 8. September bei Testimony Records erscheinen wird.

http://lnk.spkr.media/sodomisery-mazzaroth

SODOMISERY comment: „The title track ‚Mazzaroth‘ is probably one of the most majestic songs in our history so far“, singer and guitarist Harris Sopovic muses. „It comes with a solid mix of neck-breaking riffs, fast double bass, and a strong dose of symphonic elements.“