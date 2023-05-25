SIRENIA :: Letzte Single vor Albumrelease

Die Symphonic Metal Band SIRENIA veröffentlicht ihre dritte und letzte Single vor Albumrelease mit dem Titel „Wintry Heart“ zusammen mit einem Video. Die Band wird am 26. Mai 2023 ihr elftes Studioalbum „1977“ über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Preorder: https://napalmrecords.com/sirenia

Morten Veland on “Wintry Heart”:

‚Wintry Heart‘ is a powerful, melodic and more up-tempo song. I also find it to be very energetic – it’s definitely one of the songs on the 1977 album that I really look forward to performing live. The chorus also has a great hook line. I hope you’ll enjoy it!“