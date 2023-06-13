SILENCE IN THE SNOW :: Titeltrack des neuen Albums „Ghost Eyes“

SILENCE IN THE SNOW enthüllen einen Videoclip zum Titeltrack des neuen Albums „Ghost Eyes“ des kalifornischen Dark-Wave-Duos, das am 22. September via Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

Preorder: http://lnk.spkr.media/ghost-eyes

SILENCE IN THE SNOW comment: „After relocating to the forest, ‚Ghost Eyes‘ was the first song that emerged as we began to write this record“, singer and guitarist Cyn M explains. „It came together almost immediately and we were both transported by the soaring, free flowing nature of the song, and it felt like exploring new found territory. The forward motion of the music is juxtaposed with a more somber lyrical reflection on existential struggles. The text deals with finding the resilience to overcome and transcend the darkness of everyday life.“