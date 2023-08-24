SILENCE IN THE SNOW :: Dark Wave Duo mit letzter Single vor Albumrelease

SILENCE IN THE SNOW enthüllen die Video-Single „You Fade“ als letzten Track aus dem kommenden neuen Album „Ghost Eyes“ des kalifornischen Dark-Wave-Duos, das am 22. September via Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

SILENCE IN THE SNOW comment: „Our latest track ‚You Fade” deals with embracing the inevitable changes in life“, singer and guitarist Cyn M reveals. „The song evokes the sense of impermanence that lurks in your peripheral thoughts, and a feeling of urgency to find the strength to overcome the mourning in your heart.“