SHYLMAGOGHNAR :: Neue Single „Infinion“ + Video

Diesen Freitag, am 10. November 2023, feiern SHYLMAGOGHNAR die Veröffentlichung ihres dritten Studioalbums „Convergence“ über Napalm Records. Der atmosphärische Ein-Mann-Black-Metal-Act um Multiinstrumentalist und Bandgründer Nimblkorg hat nun ein Musikvideo zu „Infinion“ veröffentlicht.

https://www.facebook.com/Shylmagoghnar

He comments: „For those who make it beyond the veil awaits Infinion. The crossroads of all that is and all that will never be. Weary traveler, welcome back.

Only three more days until the full release of Convergence! Let’s celebrate with a third and final music video release: Infinion. This is the first full music video that I’ve made by myself. Enjoy the trip.

I also wish to thank you all again for the beautiful response that the first singles of the album have already been receiving, and for sharing your own experiences with these themes. This album is extremely personal to me and I feel honored to have you all partake in this journey.

Warm regards, Nim“