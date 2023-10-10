SHYLMAGOGHNAR :: Musikvideo für neue Single „The Sea“

Am 10. November 2023 wird die Atmospheric Black Metal Band SHYLMAGOGHNAR ihr drittes Studioalbum mit dem Titel „Convergence“ über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Jetzt gibt es einen neuen Videoclip zum Song „The Sea“ zu bei YouTube zu sehen. Was 2004 als Duo begann, hat sich zu einer Ein-Mann-Band entwickelt. Mit dem neuen Album kehren SHYLMAGOGHNAR, die von Multi-Instrumentalist und Bandgründer Nimblkorg geleitet werden, härter und stärker als zuvor zurück!

Abum Pre-Order: https://lnk.to/SHYLMAGOGHNAR-Convergence

Nimblkorg comments: „The Sea is the penultimate track of the third album, Convergence, which also marks the end of Shylmagoghnar’s initial trilogy.

It is the conclusion of a journey started so long ago. A place which welcomes all who have learned to let go. Weary traveller, your fight is over. Welcome back.

This song and video is dedicated to José Bertrand-Janssen. Rest in peace Mom.“