SCHEITAN :: Neues Video und Single „Fire at dawn“

„Fire at Dawn“ ist die zweite Single aus dem kommenden SCHEITAN-Album „Songs for the gothic people“, das im Frühjahr 2024 beim griechischen Indie-Label The Circle Music erscheinen wird. Nach einer 24-jährigen Pause kehrt SCHEITAN mit neuer Musik zurück und vertieft die Gothic-Stimmung, die auf ihrem 1999 bei Century Media Records erschienenen Album „Nemesis“ präsent war. https://www.thecirclemusic.gr

Songwriter, guitarplayer & vocalist Pierre Törnkvist comments on the new song:

– I feel that this became a nice follow up to the last single, “Lost in Time”, almost like two siblings of songs that each have their own identity but have a connection somehow. Not all songs on the album will have this traditional mid-tempo gothic rock style but these two turned out that way.

– I have never liked to speak about lyrical themes but it has almost become a necessary evil these days. The song speaks to the heart of those of us who do not feel like a part of contemporary society, those of us who feel the fire from within, the instinct to defy all that is wrong in this world. If you have the fire inside, you already know, for sure.

– I will now keep working on the rest of the tracks for the album, a lot of ideas are already in progress and I am basically spending time in the studio 4-5 days a week, a bit here and there. We hope to have another single released after the birth of the new year and then we will celebrate the new album in the spring of 2024. I think it will be one of the best post-rock efforts in a long time, I am quite sure of that.