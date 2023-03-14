SATURNUS :: Neue Single kündigt neues Album an

Nach Jahren der Vorfreude sind die dänischen Doom-Legenden zurück: SATURNUS haben ein Performance-Video zum neuen Track „The Calling“ veröffentlicht, der ersten Single aus ihrem kommenden Album „The Storm Within“, das am 16. Juni 2023 erscheinen soll.

Vorverkauf: http://lnk.spkr.media/saturnus-the-storm-within

SATURNUS comment: „Sparks of inspiration come and go, but some of them live inside and drive us forward“, drummer Henrik O. Glass writes. „The past might weigh heavily on our shoulders, but it also fuels the decisions to turn our present into poetry for the brave. Hence for life and blood to combine and to bring a new horizon into view, it takes an ‚inner calling‘. However, this call is overshadowed by the lament reaching out from times of trouble and forgotten shores. ‚The Calling‘ tells the story of those, who pull from doom and reach strength by turning sacrifice into pure will. The song is our new anthem, which is brought about from a great change of perspective and the need to finally move on. This is a call to act on their passion to all, who yearn for a change in their lives. All of this makes it the perfect first single to herald the new storms that we shall overcome.“