SATURNUS :: Letzte Single vor Album-Release

Die Death/Doomster SATURNUS veröffentlichen neuen Track „Breathe New Life“ als letzte Single aus ihrem kommenden Album „The Storm Within“, das am 16. Juni 2023 bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

SATURNUS comment: „What has been broken can never be fixed, but that pain can lead to hope at the same time“, guitarist Julio Fernandez writes on behalf of the band. „It is that hope, which will let the blood rush back in and it will let us run on new paths, which are leading to our truth. Peace remains idle and it is depicted as some kind of utopian dream, which will take you to a state of mind where eternity is the only choice and your last breath is the key to open the very first door of a new chapter to come. ‚Breathe New Life‘ is a heavy and solid musical statement with driving verses and anthemic choruses spellbound to embrace hearts and souls. This is the first song, which we wrote for ‚The Storm Within‘. For us, it is a strong symbol that Saturnus are back for good and ready for more!“