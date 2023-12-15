RIOGHAN :: 3-Track-Cover-EP und neues Video veröffentlicht

Die finnische Band RIOGHAN bereitet derzeit ihr zweites Studioalbum vor, aber zuvor haben sie eine 3-Track EP mit dem Titel „Covers III“ veröffentlicht. Die ausgewählten Coversongs sind Toxic (Britney Spears), Sweet Death (King Dude) und Lethean (Katatonia).

Listen: https://push.fm/fl/rioghan-covers-iii

Rioghan comments Covers III:

„Covers III was once again brought to light as a snack while working on the new album, as our hearts still yearn to redefine our favorite songs to new arrangements. In this collection, especially the lyrics are to my liking, and this time we tried to tell their stories musically a bit differently, thinking that’d give space to find a different layer in the lyrics too. On this playlist we have pop twisted into prog metal, neofolk turned into a fierce goth metal duet, and ever-lovable Katatonia piece as an inspiringly melancholic acoustic version.“

Die Band hat auch ein neues Musikvideo zu ihrem Track „Reflection“ veröffentlicht. Das Filmmaterial stammt vom ersten Auftritt der Band im On The Rocks im November und kann hier angesehen werden: https://youtu.be/iDtzMRI4UZE