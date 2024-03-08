PAIN :: 1. Single vom nächsten Album

PAIN kündigen ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album „I Am“ an, das am 17. Mai über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird. Mit der ersten Single „Go With The Flow“ gibt das schwedische Industrial-Projekt PAIN den Ton für ihr kommendes 9. Album „I Am“ an. Begleitet von einem hochwertigen Video mit den Schauspielern Peter Stormare (Palme d’Or-Gewinner Dancer in the Dark, Fargo, Prison Break, The Big Lebowski) und Peter Tägtgren, melden sich PAIN Weise zurück.

Stream ‚Go With The Flow‘ here: https://pain.bfan.link/go-with-the-flow

Watch the video for ‚Go With The Flow‘ here: https://youtu.be/6kkBAjdRzpw

Pre-order the new album „I Am“ here: https://pain.ffm.to/iampain

Peter Tägtgren comments: „Go with the flow is taking me back to 80’s synth pop. It was an idea I had for a while to write in more of that direction, so I was taking out analog synths and going crazy, and of course I needed to come back to a catchy Pain chorus, hardest part was to write lyrics to the song, and to figure out what style to use to sing.. lyrics is about me, always being negative and need to let things go when things don’t go as planned, and brush it off and move on.“