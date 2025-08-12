OCTAVIAN WINTERS :: Neue Single „Hermine“

Die Etheral Wave/PostPunk Band OCTAVIAN WINTERS aus San Francisco hat ihre neue Single „Hermine“ veröffentlicht. Dies ist der erste Song, der für ihr Debütalbum geschrieben wurde, das für Anfang 2026 über Stratis Capta Records erwartet wird. Produziert, aufgenommen, gemischt und gemastert von WILLIAM FAITH (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith & the Muse, Christian Death), bringt ihr viszeraler und ätherischer Sound eindringliche Texturen und halb vergessene Geschichten aus einer gleichgültigen Metropole mit sich.

Listen: https://octavianwinters.bandcamp.com/album/hermine

Frontwoman Ria Aursjoen says, „Hermine was wonderful to write and sing because it has a real no-holds-barred energy about it. I was also able to revisit my metal roots, in terms of vocal delivery, which was both fun and cathartic. The lyrics reference the novel Steppenwolf by Hesse, and explore the nature of the fragmented psyche and passionately urges the freedom of self acceptance.“