NYTT LAND :: 1. Single aus kommender Gothic Western-Inspired EP online

Die Dark-Folk-Schamanen NYTT LAND veröffentlichen am 18. November 2022 die Gothic-Western-inspirierte EP “Ritual: Blood of the West”. Die erste Single “Dark Country. Ritual” haben sie nun samt offiziellem Video online gestellt. https://www.facebook.com/nyttland

NYTT LAND state on “Dark Country. Ritual”:

“Old Ritual went through its rebirth in a new sound, new form and comprehension. And it was in the gothic atmosphere of the old west that he was born again. Ritual continues, prepare for the Ritual!”