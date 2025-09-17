NOVEMBRE :: 1. Track vom kommenden Album

35 Jahre nach der Gründung von NOVEMBRE unter dem Namen Catacomb und nach einer längeren Pause seit der Veröffentlichung ihres Albums „URSA“ im Jahr 2016 kehren die italienischen Pioniere des atmosphärischen Doom/Death Metal mit neuem Elan zurück – mit ihrem bisher aufwendigsten und klanglich raffiniertesten Werk, ihrem neunten Studioalbum „Words of Indigo“, das am 7. November bei Peaceville erscheinen wird. Heute hat die Band die erste Single aus dem Album mit dem Titel „Your Holocene“ veröffentlicht.

Das Mixing und Mastering wurde vom legendären Produzenten Dan Swanö (Opeth, Katatonia, Bloodbath) in den Unisound Studios durchgeführt. Das Artwork für „Words of Indigo“ stammt vom renommierten Künstler Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia).

Speaking about the new track, songwriter Carmelo Orlando shared „The main riff of this track is deeply rooted in the ’80s, whether AOR or pop-rock. It’s hard to say exactly where it has sprung from, but I just know it’s extremely catchy – a true earworm. This song practically wrote itself – its structure was ready within a couple of hours. The lyrics describe a primal soul, coming from a distant era – raw, rough, yet pure. A state of being in which many people are forced to live their existence, trapped with no way out, unaware of their rarity, purity, and yet, capacity to cause harm.“