NIGHTWISH :: Neues Album „Yesterwynde“ angekündigt

NIGHTWISH kündigen ihr neues Album mit dem Titel „Yesterwynde“ an. Das zehnte Studioalbum der Symphonic Metal-Legenden wird am 20. September 2024 erscheinen und folgt damit auf das 2020 veröffentlichte Werk „Human. :II: Nature“.

https://www.nightwish.com/

Tuomas Holopainen über das neue Album:

„Yesterwynde is a fantastical voyage through time, memory, and the better angels of human nature. Three years in the making, we`re thrilled beyond words to soon share our tenth album with the world!“

Die erste Albumsingle „Perfume Of The Timeless“ wird die neue Ära der Band am 21. Mai einläuten. Merkt die Single hier vor: https://nightwish.bfan.link/perfumeofthetimeless.a01