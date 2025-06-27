MORTEMIA :: Neuer Song startet Cover-Album

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den ersten MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Der Track ist eine Coverversion von „Like a Hurricane“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Neil Young, mit Dianne van Giersbergen (DIANNE, Ex Libris, Ex Xandria) als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 27. Juni 2025, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/like-a-hurricane-feat-dianne

Quote – Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Dianne van Giersbergen as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. This is the first song from my upcoming album, a project that will consist of 12 cover songs featuring 12 different singers. The song that me and Dianne have done together is a cover version of Neil Young’s classic song ‚Like a Hurricane‘. I am really thrilled with how the song turned out and Dianne’s beautiful voice really shines on this track. I feel that we were able to make a very cool take on this timeless classic that I have loved since I was a kid. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Dianne on board this project. We are really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 27th of June 2025“.