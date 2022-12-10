MORTEMIA :: Neue Single und ein weiteres neues Album

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat am 9. Dezember den ersten MORTEMIA-Song aus seinem neuen Album-Projekt „The Covid Aftermath Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Der Track, bei dem Federica Lanna (Volturian) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, ist auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich. Der Track ist eine Coverversion von Madonnas Song „Frozen“, der ursprünglich 1998 veröffentlicht wurde.

Quote – Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Federica Lanna from the band Volturian as my special guest for ‘The Covid Aftermath Sessions’. The first song is a cover version of Madonna’s song ‘Frozen’, originally released back in 1998, our brand new version of the song will be available on all digital platforms on the 9th of December 2022.

Me and Federica did an awesome version of the song together, and I feel that this song also fits a symphonic metal arrangement very well. The original version is very dark and melancholic, so it made perfect sense to me to do a cover version of it. Federica has a really beautiful and expressive voice that fits perfectly for this track. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Federica on board this project, and I am really pleased to be sharing this song with you all. Frozen is a great way to open the brand new project “The Covid Aftermath Sessions.”