MORTEMIA :: Finaler Song aus “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” ist raus

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den 12. und letzten Mortemia-Song für “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Der Track “Adrenalize”, bei dem Caterina Nix (Chaos Magic) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, ist ab heute, dem 7. Oktober 2022, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandsirenia/adrenalize-feat-caterina-nix

Quote – Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Caterina Nix from Chaos Magic as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The 12th song is entitled ‘Adrenalize’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 7th of October 2022. This song is a very dynamic, melodic and catchy song. Caterina has a really beautiful and expressive voice that fits perfectly for this track. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Caterina on board this project, and I am really proud and pleased to be sharing this song with you all. Adrenalize is a great final addition to “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions.”

Quote – Caterina Nix:

“I’m so thrilled to be part of this incredible project, sharing my voice not only with the amazing Morten Veland but with all the other talented women who have also been part of Mortemia. The song “Adrenalize” has it all; It’s an enticing tune with an inviting rhythm, consisting of a passionate vocal duet that moves along memorable arrangements and a sweet yet powerful melody. Working on this song has been a delight, especially considering how much I admire Morten for his prolific musical journey. I’m very proud of the work we did together and I know our listeners are gonna love it.”