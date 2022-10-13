MIST OF MISERY :: Symphonic Black Metaller mit neuer Single

Die schwedischen Symphonic Black Metaller MIST OF MISERY stellen mit “The Long Road” die zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden Album “Severance” vor, das am 4. November 2022 über Non Serviam Records veröffentlicht wird.

CD: https://www.non-serviam-records.com/products/mist-of-misery-severance

Bandcamp: https://non-serviam-records.bandcamp.com/album/severance

“‘The Long Road’ is the second chapter of the concept album ‘Severance’. It’s quite an unusual song for Mist of Misery and differs a bit from the other tracks of the album. Yet the grandeur of the orchestral arrangements really stand out here with the harpsichord, glockenspiel, wind instruments and choirs”, comments the band.